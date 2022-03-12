Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

BKRIY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

