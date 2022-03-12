Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,425 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $324.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.29 and a 200 day moving average of $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

