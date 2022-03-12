Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 60,303 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $39,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

