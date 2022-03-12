Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Fulton Financial worth $37,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

