Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of STMicroelectronics worth $36,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $29,451,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 504.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 639,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 307.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after buying an additional 622,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.