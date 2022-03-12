Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of STMicroelectronics worth $36,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $29,451,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 504.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 639,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 307.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after buying an additional 622,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STM stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $52.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.
STMicroelectronics Profile (Get Rating)
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.