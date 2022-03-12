Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Fabrinet worth $38,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.