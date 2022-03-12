Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of SailPoint Technologies worth $39,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIL opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

