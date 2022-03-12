Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 247,780 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Southwestern Energy worth $39,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

