Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 432,022 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Open Text worth $39,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Open Text by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after purchasing an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,760,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 718,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Open Text by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 1.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,273,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

