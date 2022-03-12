Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 7,503 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Franklin Electric worth $37,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 227.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

