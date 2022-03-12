Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of Brighthouse Financial worth $36,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 121,598 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 119,304 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,314,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

BHF stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

