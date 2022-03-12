Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.78% of First Merchants worth $40,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

FRME stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

