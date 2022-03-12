Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Annaly Capital Management worth $37,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 189.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 147,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.