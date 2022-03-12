Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of Health Catalyst worth $36,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of HCAT opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

