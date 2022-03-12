Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.77 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Ralph Lauren worth $36,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 117,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Shares of RL opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.