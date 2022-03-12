Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.21 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Suncor Energy worth $37,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 114.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,841 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 4,792.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,009 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

