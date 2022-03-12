Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.26 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of Urban Outfitters worth $37,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

