Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.50 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.82% of Maxar Technologies worth $37,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of MAXR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.21. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.