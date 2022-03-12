Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.77 Million Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $37,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $161,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE BDN opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 166.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.