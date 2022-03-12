Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.98 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $37,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

