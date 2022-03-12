Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.32 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 103,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of Sensata Technologies worth $38,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

ST stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

