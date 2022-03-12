Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.99 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Shutterstock worth $38,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,413 shares of company stock worth $14,306,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.78.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

