Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.66 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Nexstar Media Group worth $39,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,269 shares of company stock valued at $48,174,849. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $177.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

