Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.10 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $40,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 466.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

