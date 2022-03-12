Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.27 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Autohome worth $40,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

