Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.55 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Choice Hotels International worth $40,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after buying an additional 255,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,741,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,178,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHH stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

