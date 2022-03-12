Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $37,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after purchasing an additional 139,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

