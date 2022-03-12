Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $39,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.