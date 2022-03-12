Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $36,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,004 shares of company stock worth $2,428,678. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

