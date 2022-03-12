Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 304,009 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 304,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Allison Transmission worth $37,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129,870 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

