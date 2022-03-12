Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 40,781 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,777 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Independent Bank worth $38,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $84.51 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

