Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 42,946 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Axos Financial worth $38,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AX stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

