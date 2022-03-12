Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 97,530 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.31 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.