Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of EVERTEC worth $36,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501,199 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 171,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.