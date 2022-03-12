Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $36,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.