Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 209.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Upstart worth $39,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average is $207.17.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,970,108. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

