Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.66% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $37,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

