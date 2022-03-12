Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 594,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of PG&E worth $40,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.78 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

