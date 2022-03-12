Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Sabre worth $37,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,348,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,846,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,219,000 after acquiring an additional 348,863 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,824,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

