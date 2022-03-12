Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 114,805 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.58% of HeadHunter Group worth $39,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

