Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,086 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.
Shares of VONG stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63.
