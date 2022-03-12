Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,768 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Ingevity worth $37,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 90.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 119.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 76.0% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 137,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 396.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 60.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 76,006 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.