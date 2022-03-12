Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,965,355 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Laureate Education worth $37,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Laureate Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laureate Education by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

LAUR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

