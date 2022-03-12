Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,837 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $38,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $101.04 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

