Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,302 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of WD-40 worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WD-40 by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WD-40 by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WDFC stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.88. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.24%.
A number of research firms have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.
About WD-40 (Get Rating)
WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WD-40 (WDFC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.