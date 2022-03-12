Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,302 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of WD-40 worth $36,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WD-40 by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WD-40 by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.88. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.