Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,550,942 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,349,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,550,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Kinross Gold worth $39,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.