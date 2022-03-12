Bao Finance (BAO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,033.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $28,033.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.17 or 0.06585735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.79 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042274 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

