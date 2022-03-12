Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $26,144.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.28 or 0.06603325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,158.92 or 0.99903883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

