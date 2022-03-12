Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 108,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $13.38.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

