Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $46,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $3,416,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 660,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCI stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

